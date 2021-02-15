St. Helena Soroptimist Sunrise, Rianda House host another chili night

Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise and Rianda House are teaming up on a second virtual bingo and chili “funraiser” at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.

The first event was held Jan. 22 via Zoom. Organizer Janet Todd said it resulted in community feedback like “All the happy faces and laughing made it fun!” and “It was great fun, and while I missed seeing everyone in-person, it was also nice to be in the comfort of my own home.”

The cost is $25 for four games of bingo ($50 gift cards and wine for each winner) and $10 for a chili and cornbread dinner from Tre Posti (vegetarian option available). Chili orders are due Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Bingo game sheets and chili will be available for pickup on the day of the event. Drive-thru details and a Zoom link are available upon purchase of a ticket at https://bingo-chili-fun-raiser-2.eventbrite.com.

The event will benefit Rianda House enrichment classes and Soroptimist grants to women re-entering higher education.

WATCH NOW: STEPHEN AND AYESHA CURRY DONATE THOUSANDS OF BOOKS TO SCHOOLS