St. Helena Soroptimist Sunrise, Rianda House team up for bingo night

Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise will team with Rianda House to host their annual Bingo Fun Night on Friday, Jan. 28.

The virtual Bingo game is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $25 for four games with multiple cards. Tre Posti is cooking up chili and cornbread — both meat and vegetarian versions — for $10. Pick up chili and cornbread and your Bingo game packet at Tre Posti between 1 and 3 p.m. on Friday before the game.

Show off your lucky hat and get moving during the breaks dancing to lively tunes. Prizes include wine and gift cards to St. Helena restaurants.

“We’re gratified by the turnout for our annual winter fundraiser," Soroptimist President Holly Mason said. "While the proceeds support great programs, the best part is that we always have a great time!”

For tickets, go go eventbrite.com/e/virtual-bingo-chili-fund-raiser-tickets-229478134277.

Bingo proceeds will help support Rianda House’s virtual programs and Soroptimist Sunrise’s grants to women seeking higher education/training.