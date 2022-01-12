 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Helena Soroptimist Sunrise, Rianda House team up for bingo night

Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise will team with Rianda House to host their annual Bingo Fun Night on Friday, Jan. 28.

The virtual Bingo game is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $25 for four games with multiple cards. Tre Posti is cooking up chili and cornbread — both meat and vegetarian versions — for $10. Pick up chili and cornbread and your Bingo game packet at Tre Posti between 1 and 3 p.m. on Friday before the game.

Show off your lucky hat and get moving during the breaks dancing to lively tunes. Prizes include wine and gift cards to St. Helena restaurants.

“We’re gratified by the turnout for our annual winter fundraiser," Soroptimist President Holly Mason said. "While the proceeds support great programs, the best part is that we always have a great time!”

For tickets, go go eventbrite.com/e/virtual-bingo-chili-fund-raiser-tickets-229478134277.

People are also reading…

Bingo proceeds will help support Rianda House’s virtual programs and Soroptimist Sunrise’s grants to women seeking higher education/training.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News