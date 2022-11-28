St. Helena student choir presents winter concert Dec. 8

Under the baton of choir director Alba E. Gonzalez-Arredondo, the 6/7th Grade Treble Choir, the 8th Grade Chorale, SHHS Concert Choir and SHHS Chamber Singers will be presenting a variety of holiday songs from around the world and some other surprises. In addition, the St. Helena Performing Arts Boosters and Choir Parents will conduct a couple of raffles, sell some treats, and bring joy to kick off the holiday season.

There is a suggested donation of $8. All proceeds will support the St. Helena High School Tour to sing at Carnegie Hall in New York in April, and for the 87 singers to compete at the Music in The Parks Festival in May. Also, Gonzalez-Arredondo is looking for patrons who would like to support the program and be featured during its concerts. Email Gonzalez-Arredondo at agonzalezarredondo@sthelenaunified.org for more information.