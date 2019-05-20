Five St. Helena students recently graduated from the University of Arizona in Tucson. From left, are Julia Scibetta, Christian Saladin, Marcela Hernandez, Davon Browne and Alex Farrell Skupny. All are members of the St. Helena High School Class of 2005 except Hernandez, who attended Justin-Siena High School in Napa.
