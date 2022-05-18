 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Helena students present spring choir concert May 26

  • 0

The St. Helena Unified School District will present a spring choir concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center.

The concert will feature the 6/7th Grade Choir, 8th Grade Choir, SHHS Concert Choir and SHHS Chamber Singers.

There is a suggested donation of $5. Masks are strongly recommended.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News