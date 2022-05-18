St. Helena students present spring choir concert May 26

The St. Helena Unified School District will present a spring choir concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center.
The concert will feature the 6/7th Grade Choir, 8th Grade Choir, SHHS Concert Choir and SHHS Chamber Singers.
There is a suggested donation of $5. Masks are strongly recommended.
Photos: St. Helena High School Homecoming, 2021
Bonnie Vasquez and Justin Maldonado
Fire truck
Sophomore float
Junior float
St. Helena High School band
Homecoming parade
Homecoming float
St. Helena Elementary School kids
Fire truck
Saints
Sophomore float
Waiting for the parade
Homecoming parade
Freshman float
St. Helena Elementary School kids
St. Helena Elementary School
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!