Students in the St. Helena Unified School District ran through city streets during Friday's Run Big St. Helena.
High school started running on Grayson Avenue and then headed north to RLS Middle School and St. Helena Elementary School, where younger students joined the run. The event ended with a rally at St. Helena Primary School.
Along the way students were covered in powder matching each school's colors.
The annual run celebrates the month-long Give Big St. Helena fundraiser, which has raised $182,788, and marks the last day of school before spring break.