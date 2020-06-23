St. Helena Teen Center staff celebrates graduates with care packages

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Julian Frayre, St. Helena Teen Center director, said he and his staff wanted to make sure their 36 eighth graders and high school seniors club members “were not forgotten in what should be a very special moment in their life.”

So Frayre and his staff rallied together and made care packages “to help them celebrate,” he said. “Our club family is very important to us so we made sure that they knew that we are for them.”

The St. Helena Teen Center is part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga.

The care packages consisted of a yard sign with the student’s name, a candy lei and hand written notes signed by all the Teen Center staff. Frayre said, “We were more than happy to be able to surprise and put a smile on the kids’ faces when they received their care package.”