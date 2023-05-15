The St. Helena Teen Choir and the St. Helena Children's Chorus won top prizes during two recent music festivals.

The Teen Choir traveled to Anaheim in April to participate in the Heritage Music Choral Festival. They were by far the smallest contingent at the festival with 16 singers and a three-member combo. There were a total of 18 choirs in the festival.

The Teen Choir received a gold medal for their performance. This is awarded to groups that score between 90 and 100 points. The judges were very impressed with the choir and gave them many compliments.

The choir spent the rest of the weekend playing at Disneyland before returning home. Much of the financial support to attend this festival came from the Napa Valley Performing Arts Foundation.

In May the St. Helena Children's Chorus traveled to American Canyon High School to participate in the Music in the Parks Choral Festival. This group of 37 kids representing four different schools in the upper Napa Valley made a clean sweep at the festival, winning first place in their division, Overall Best Choir in the festival, and the Spirit Trophy for their outstanding behavior and support of other choirs during the entire festival.

After their performance the members of the Children's Chorus spent the rest of the day playing at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom.

Both choirs are part of the St. Helena Choral Society, which supports four choral groups: the St. Helena Children's Chorus, the St. Helena Teen Choir, the Jazz@7 Vocal Ensemble and the adult St. Helena Chamber Singers.

All these groups are now on summer break and will begin again in August. If you are interested in auditioning for any of these groups, please call director Craig Bond at 707-963-7712.

