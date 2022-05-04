 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helena third-grader wins Farmers' Market art contest

St. Helena Elementary School third-grader Adrien de la Torre's artwork of a California native bee won the Grand Prize in the St. Helena Farmers' Market's annual art competition.

Eighty-two students in grades 3 through 5 from St. Helena Elementary School, St. Helena Montessori Schools and Foothills Adventist Elementary School participated.

Students were asked to draw an image or character that supported the slogan “Native Bees, Please!” They were also asked to answer the questions "Why is it important to support native bees?" and "Have you ever visited a flower garden in California and watched the insects? If, yes, did you see any special bees besides a honey bee? How did they look and what were they doing?"

De la Torre's illustration will be featured on T-shirts, tote bags and other Farmers' Market gear. All of the artwork will be on display at the Farmers' Market, which opens Friday morning at Crane Park.

The other winners were Maci Minnick of St. Helena Elementary School (1st Prize for third grade), Margaret MacDonnell of St. Helena Montessori School (1st Prize for fourth grade), and Zane-Rose Chien of St. Helena Elementary School (1st Prize for fifth grade).

