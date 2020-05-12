St. Helena United Methodist Church offers Mystical Sufi Poetry Salon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The St. Helena United Methodist Church will offer a series of Mystical Sufi Poetry Salons via livestream at 7 p.m. Thursdays, May 14, 21 and 28.

Classical medieval poetry from the Middle East is often known as mystical or Sufi verse for its evocative wordplay on beauty, change, love, life and God. Typically written in Persian, these poems offer the reader a window into the divine, a look behind what appears in day-to-day life. Like the 19th-century Romantic poets, or the Provencal troubadours of the 14th century, these poets speak a language that transcends a particular time or place, hinting broadly at our common spiritual affiliation.

These three evening gatherings will be livestreamed on the St. Helena United Methodist Church YouTube page, then posted to both YouTube and Facebook pages. Each salon will feature a unique poet read by Pastor Burke Owens, a lover of Sufi poetry for 40 years.

As music is the perfect friend to poetry, an assortment of musical selections will be offered along with poetry. Each salon will last about an hour. All who virtually attend are asked to bring their own sweets, tea or wine.

14 May: Jelaluddin Rumi, the 800-year-old dervish, poet and mystic.