St. Helena United Methodist Church offers Mystical Sufi Salon and Christmas Eve worship

The St. Helena United Methodist Church is planning the following events for the 2021 Advent and holiday season at 1310 Adams St.

Guests must bring proof of vaccination and wear masks. Call 1 (707) 963-2839 or email at shofficeumc@aim.com for more information.

Mystical Sufi Salon

At 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, there will be a Mystical Sufi Salon honoring Jelaluddin Rumi, the 800-year-old dervish poet on his Urs. The Urs or wedding day honors a Sufi mystic passing and their uniting with God. Dec. 17 is the 748th year since Rumi’s return to the Beloved.

Classical medieval poetry from the Middle East is often known as mystical or Sufi verse for its evocative wordplay concerning beauty, change, love, life and God. Written in Persian, these poems are heartfelt, mysterious and endlessly fascinating, offering a window into the divine, a look behind the appearance of daily life. The Sufi poets use language to transcend a particular time or place, speaking to our common spiritual affiliation.

As music is the perfect pairing to poetry, the gifted cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson will join Pastor Burke to add his lyrical notes. Sweets, tea and wine served afterwards.

Each program is an hour-plus with a suggested donation of $15.

Questions? Please contact Pastor Burke Owens at 1 (707) 339-0766 or shofficeumc@aim.com

Worship

At 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, there will be a Christmas Eve Service of Lessons and Carols. Come hear the story of the Nativity set among beautiful seasonal carols and songs, both modern and ancient, closing with "Silent Night" and candles on the front lawn.

Featured guest musicians: The Napa Valley Duo, with Terry Winn and Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson, piano and cello, with Katie Sculatti and Cynthia Ermshar, sopranos, and Joe Pesch, tenor.

This sacred and joyous service is a holy time to raise our voices in song and prayer, celebrating the birth of light and God in our lives.

Call 1 (707) 963 2839 or email shofficeumc@aim.com for more information.