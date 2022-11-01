St. Helena United Methodist Church restores bell tower, roof

Those who have walked by the St. Helena United Methodist Church recently may have noticed a lot of activity taking place at the front of the church.
The church bell tower, originally built in the 1870s, has been scraped, caulked, repaired and painted for the first time in many years.
In addition, the church sanctuary, bell tower and Asa White Room roofs have all been repaired and re-shingled. From the tip-top of the steeple to the bottom of the tower, from the high point of the roof to the entryways over the doors, all is fresh and vibrant, thanks to the financial generosity of church members and associates, as well as generous gifts from local donors.
Built of old-growth redwood, the church itself is in very good shape and now with a fresh coat of paint, shingles and more, it will continue to be a beacon of faith in this community for many years to come.
Special thanks to the amazing team at St. Helena Construction for their hard and skillful work, especially to Bennie, Virginia, Sa’id, Hernando and Kevin Horowitz, and also to Modern Method Roofing.
Another big thank you to our business neighbors for the times when the shared parking lot was blocked last month; your patience is deeply appreciated.
All is done just in time for the holidays, as we prepare to celebrate the 170th birthday of the St. Helena United Methodist Church in 2023.
