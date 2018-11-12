The St. Helena Winter Market returns for a second year with a selection of unique gifts, clothing, foodstuffs and household treasures.
The Winter Market starts with a benefit event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30. Attendees can meet the makers and enjoy complimentary appetizers from Napa’s Miminashi restaurant. A no-host bar with local libations will also be available. A $10 entry donation for this reception goes directly to restoring and maintaining St. Helena’s Native Sons Hall.
The free Winter Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 and Sunday, Dec. 2 in the historic Native Sons Hall on Spring Street in St. Helena.
For sale at the Winter Market will be handmade items ranging from clothing to tableware, jewelry to fine art, kitchenware to artisan foodstuffs — many of which aren’t available in any other brick-and-mortar marketplace. Attendees can even pick up a holiday tree and get tips for decorating. Your attendance helps to benefit the Native Sons Hall, Nimbus Arts, and the St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School.
Highlights of the event includes:
- Nimbus Arts will offer fresh Silvertip Christmas trees as well as locally grown Petaluma firs for purchase;
- Josh Phelps’ Grounded Wines will pour from 4 to 6 p.m. both days;
- Brooks Schmitt’s Bruxo Food Truck will be onsite both days and hosts a family-style makers dinner on Saturday that is open to the public; (spaces are limited, sign-up online at sthelenawintermarket.com)
- The Russian River Flower School offers wreathmaking instruction both days;
- Jimtown’s Carrie Brown teaches a tree-trimming workshop.
On Sunday, the St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School hosts a cookie-decorating workshop and Nimbus Arts hosts a kids’ Christmas decorations workshop. Get dates and times for special events at sthelenawintermarket.com.