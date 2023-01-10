 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helena youth choirs begin spring semester

The St. Helena Choral Society youth choirs are beginning their 2023 spring semester next week.

Craig Bond

Craig Bond

The St. Helena Children's Chorus begins at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St.

The St. Helena Teen Choir will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, also at Grace Episcopal Church.

New singers interested in joining one of these youth choirs must contact director Craig Bond at 707-963-7712 or 707-337-7378.

For more information about both groups, go to sthelenachoral.org.

