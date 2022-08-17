St. Helenans celebrate Latino heritage with community art project

St. Helena Catholic Church parishioners participated Sunday in a community project celebrating the Napa Valley's Latino heritage.

Hilos Visibles (Visible Threads) enables members of the community to express their culture by making quilt squares, banners, papel picado (festive perforated paper) and quilts.

The finished products will be exhibited at the Napa County Historical Society starting Oct. 7 and the St. Helena Historical Society's Heritage Center starting Oct. 14. The exhibits will run through next March.

With themes of family, unity, country, ancestors, faith and love, the art "untangles the invisible threads that tie us all together to make visible the individual stories of our community," quilt artist Arlene Correa Valencia said in a news release. "This communal exhibition encourages participants to think about their history, their familial and cultural threads and bring them to life through art."

The project is a collaboration of the Napa Valley Latino Heritage Committee — which began the project more than two years ago — and the Napa County Historical Society and the St. Helena Historical Society. The project is funded by a grant from Arts Council Napa Valley.

There will be another opportunity to make squares from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the St. Helena Public Library.

For more information about the project, email hilosvisibles@gmail.com or info@napahistory.org.