St. Helenans donate benches in memory of their fathers

St. Helena pedestrians can enjoy a pair of benches dedicated to the memory of two special men.

Pam Smithers had a bench installed at Baldwin Park in honor of her father, Walt Fuller. When he retired from a career in public education he sold his car and started walking or riding the bus.

As he got older, he started wishing there were a few benches where he could stop and rest when he was carrying his groceries home.

“He told me that it would have been nice to have had a bench, not just for resting but also to just watch the world go by,” Smithers said. “When you are older and live alone, being out in public is helpful for social interactions. Sitting on a park bench, you can sometimes engage in conversations with passersby. He would probably be happy to know that 'his' bench would allow other older people the opportunity to walk to town and to engage in the world outside of their homes.”

Anna Beard, Mariam Hansen and Stepan Hovanesian had a bench installed at Pope Street and Chiles Avenue in honor of her father, Rudy Hovanesian, who was born in Armenia in 1914.