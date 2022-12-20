 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helenans make cookies, ornaments

St. Helena Parks and Recreation sponsored an ornament making and cookie decorating activity Saturday at the wine barrel tree on Hunt Avenue.

YouGov did a poll of 1,314 US adults to discover what the most and least popular cookies were during the holidays.

Jesse Duarte's memorable stories of 2022

Profiling legendary St. Helena postman Gordie Adams was my favorite experience of 2022. It was also a privilege to report how locals are helping Ukrainian college students attend Pacific Union College. In June I reported how the St. Helena community was rallying around sportswriter Garrett Whitt after he was hit by a car. It was a pleasure to report on the 50th anniversary of St. Helena's Lugo Park subdivision. On the hard news side, I toured city Public Works facilities that are badly in need of repairs.

