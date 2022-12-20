St. Helenans make cookies, ornaments

Jesse Duarte's memorable stories of 2022

Profiling legendary St. Helena postman Gordie Adams was my favorite experience of 2022. It was also a privilege to report how locals are helping Ukrainian college students attend Pacific Union College. In June I reported how the St. Helena community was rallying around sportswriter Garrett Whitt after he was hit by a car. It was a pleasure to report on the 50th anniversary of St. Helena's Lugo Park subdivision. On the hard news side, I toured city Public Works facilities that are badly in need of repairs.