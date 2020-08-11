St. Helenans say socially distanced walks help them stay healthy and sane

The pandemic may have affected our ability to work, socialize and go out to dinner, but we can still walk – and St. Helenans are making the most of it this summer.
Pam Smithers said her rural street has been “like a freeway” lately, with pedestrians taking advantage of the sunny weather to exercise, enjoy nature, greet neighbors from a safe distance, and relieve themselves of some of the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think people are walking for all sorts of reasons right now,” she said.
Smithers noted that virtually all of St. Helena’s residential neighborhoods, except for a slice of the Sylvaner subdivision, are within a mile of the center of downtown.
Retired St. Helena firefighter Brian Streblow was inspired to step up his walking game after receiving a FitBit as a Christmas gift a few years ago. He now averages 7 to 10 miles a day and 60 to 70 miles a week – a pace he finds “quite easy” to maintain.
“There’s a regular cast of characters who walk,” he said. “Some of them I know by name, like Pam Smithers, and with some of them I just recognize their faces because I see them all the time.”
To avoid people during the pandemic, he’s been heading up to remote areas like Bale Lane.
“I’d rather walk without a mask and not have to worry about social distancing,” Streblow said. “I’m almost in hiding right now, but I still walk every day.”
Mariam Hansen leaves Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park at 9:30 if it’s hot and 10:00 if it’s cold. She walks downtown, runs errands, and returns to Vineyard Valley via the levee.
Back problems prevent her from going to the gym or doing exercise classes, so walking is her favorite way to stay fit.
“It’s both physical and mental,” she said. “I wake up with the blues some mornings, and I go outside and see the beautiful town and vineyards and trees and hear the birds singing, and I feel much better.”
Hansen always wears her mask downtown. When she sees another pedestrian elsewhere, she either puts on her mask or crosses to the other side of the street. She said other people are usually diligent about wearing their masks, with the exception of teenagers “who still think they’re immortal.”
Carolyn Van Konynenburg starts every morning with meditation, which helps her “live within the present moment,” followed by a quick bite to eat and a walk, which keeps her in good physical and mental shape.
“It’s important not just for the sake of walking, but for the sake of relaxing,” she said. “The body works with the mind. You can’t separate the two.”
The walks also give her a chance to spend time with her husband Frank, since they’ve been working separately on different projects. They always wear their masks and avoid people as much as they can.
The vineyard path behind the library is a favorite destination for many pedestrians like Carolyn Little, who said she recently walked 9.6 miles in one day.
“I thought wow, I could have walked to Calistoga,” she said.
“I’m of the opinion that if you don’t use it, you lose it,” she added. “As I get older, I don’t want to lose it.”
Inger Laidley’s regular route takes her down the Starr Avenue extension and along the vineyard path to the Napa River, accompanied by her dog, Ellie, and sometimes a few friends.
“We chat and solve the world’s problems, such as they are,” Laidley said. “If I’m walking alone, I often meditate.”
Walking helps relieve the stress of the “depressing and tiresome” pandemic, Laidley said. She and her friends recently came across a group of St. Helena teachers who’d just gotten out of a meeting and were talking about how they were going to handle remote learning in the coming school year.
“They were out there venting their frustration, just like the rest of us,” she said.
