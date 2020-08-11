St. Helenans say socially distanced walks help them stay healthy and sane

Mariam Hansen leaves Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park at 9:30 if it’s hot and 10:00 if it’s cold. She walks downtown, runs errands, and returns to Vineyard Valley via the levee.

Back problems prevent her from going to the gym or doing exercise classes, so walking is her favorite way to stay fit.

“It’s both physical and mental,” she said. “I wake up with the blues some mornings, and I go outside and see the beautiful town and vineyards and trees and hear the birds singing, and I feel much better.”

Hansen always wears her mask downtown. When she sees another pedestrian elsewhere, she either puts on her mask or crosses to the other side of the street. She said other people are usually diligent about wearing their masks, with the exception of teenagers “who still think they’re immortal.”

Carolyn Van Konynenburg starts every morning with meditation, which helps her “live within the present moment,” followed by a quick bite to eat and a walk, which keeps her in good physical and mental shape.

“It’s important not just for the sake of walking, but for the sake of relaxing,” she said. “The body works with the mind. You can’t separate the two.”