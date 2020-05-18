St. Helena's American Legion Post 199 turns 100

When Edward Cavallini returned home in 1919 from fighting in World War I in Europe he had a mission: to establish a St. Helena post of the new American Legion. One hundred years later, it's still going strong.
Due to the current health crisis, Post 199 is not able to host its annual Memorial Day observance this centennial year, but here's a look back at the history of an organization that's been honoring St. Helena veterans for a century.
The American Legion was founded in March 1919 in Paris by a thousand officers and men, with delegates from all the units of the American Expeditionary Forces. The St. Helena Star noted in September 1919 that Cavallini would be home soon and in February 1920 the paper noted he had organized a St. Helena Post. The charter was dated Feb. 10, 1920. Every man who served in the armed forces at home or abroad was eligible to join.
Interested servicemen met in city hall to form the organization and received 15 charter members and 25 applications. Later Post 199 met to elect officers. There were 40 members and the charter was on its way. A month later the group held their first event, a “Smoker” for men only, featuring music by the St. Helena Champion Jazz Orchestra. “A regular time will be had” hinted the announcement — it was the beginning of Prohibition! A Ladies’ Night and an open house for everyone was promised.
The first American Legion Dance was held on April 10, 1920 at the Native Sons Hall, raising money to improve their meeting hall, then at Druid’s Hall (above today’s Brown’s Auto Parts), with a library, piano, and card tables. Dance benefits were held at the Madrona Legion hall regularly thereafter into the 1950s.
The fundraiser most loved by locals was the “Days of 49 Camp” with a Gold Rush theme. It was held for more than 30 years from the 1930s to the 1960s. Post members staged the “glitter and gaiety of the Mother Lode Camps” to raise funds with games, dancing, raffles and refreshments. Held around Thanksgiving, turkeys were often the prizes. Examples of raffle prizes were an electric broiler, glass rod & reel and an electric coffee pot. Often the local band, the “Sulphur Creek Boys,” entertained.
First picnic benefit held
The first annual American Legion picnic benefit was held in 1920 at White Sulphur Springs. The picnic in July was “the biggest event of its kind ever held in St. Helena or vicinity. Dancing, swimming, games, races, etc., comprised the day's program. All conceded that St. Helena Post handled the picnic in an excellent manner and all were much impressed by the hospitality shown by the local war vets,” wrote the Star.
Post 199 began to plan for their own hall by raising money. In 1924 a Studebaker automobile was raffled off. Benefit dances and other events increased the Memorial Hall Fund. The Post was able to buy the former 1880 Seventh-day Adventist Church at Madrona and Oak in 1929 and began years of repairs and upgrades. A dedication ceremony was held June 5, 1929 with a parade, speeches and refreshments. It was dedicated as a memorial to the deceased war veterans of this area. Post members planted new landscaping around the hall and citizens donated furnishings and décor for the inside.
Around 1933, Post 199 acquired a large plot at St. Helena Public Cemetery. As a benefit of membership, veterans may be buried there with their spouses. The first Memorial Day observance at the plot was held in 1934. A special dance was held to pay off the purchase in 1935.
Preparing for war
The Legion Hall hosted a National Guard Armory beginning in spring 1936. Additional storage was built to house their equipment. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, St. Helena began to prepare for war and the American Legion went into action. The draft had already begun in September 1940. Many Legion members who had been with the National Guard were now on their way to war. The first blackout drill took place in December 1941. The Red Cross began fundraising. A Civil Defense Command post at the post office was staffed with Legion volunteers and others.
Post 199 helped with scrap metal drives and raised funds to outfit their hall for Civil Defense groups. The Legion donated a service plaque in Lyman Park to the city, listing the names of everyone who served from this area. It was 11 feet long and 6 feet high. At Memorial Day in 1945 a ceremony was held to dedicate the wooden wall listing more than 300 names. What became of this is unknown.
Donations & scholarships
Post 199 membership is open to active and returned service men and women. Whether with donations for specific needs, such as at the Veterans Home, or by providing a place for veterans to meet, the American Legion has been there. Over the past year the group has made about $10,000 in donations to local causes and granted about $7,000 in scholarships.
In 2011 the Legion board of directors resolved to construct a new war memorial at St. Helena Cemetery. The memorial was planned to list all of the service members from this area who had perished in wars starting in World War I and would be black granite, 8 feet long and 3 feet high. To raise the $30,000 needed, the post obtained six barrels of wine, created a commemorative label and bottled 140 cases. These were sold out quickly to local buyers.
St. Helena Historical Society researched local veterans and found 15 more names, also creating the souvenir program handed out at the dedication. On Memorial Day 2012, almost 500 people gathered at St. Helena Cemetery as the American Legion led Memorial Day and dedication ceremonies at the new Saint Helena Veterans Memorial.
Post 199 Ladies Auxiliary
In March 1921 the Ladies’ Auxiliary of American Legion Post 199 was organized at the Legion Hall, attended by 10 members. Augustina Fosetti was president and Maybelle Nicolini secretary. Handwritten minutes from the Auxiliary dating back to 1928 are in the archives. This Auxiliary today is led by co-presidents are Ann Sorenson and Marilyn Albright. Laurie Conwell is the treasurer and high school student Audie Novak is the secretary.
As part of a national movement, the Auxiliary participates in the National Poppy Day by sending out donation requests and crepe poppies in May. Supporters wear the red poppy to honor the fallen and support the living who have worn our nation's uniform. Monies last year sponsored a baseball team and provided extras for residents of the Veterans Home in Yountville.
Boys & Girls State
St. Helena High School nominates two students to attend the American Legion’s Boys State and the Auxiliary’s Girls State leadership program.
Each summer since 1937, approximately 16,000 young people participate in week-long programs across the nation. Every program operates with a nonpartisan curriculum where students assume the roles of state government leaders, campaigning in mock parties to become mayors and county and state officials. The program is a week-long immersive learning experience.
Marilyn and Nick Coy have coordinated the Post 199 programs since 2003. Due to the current pandemic, this year’s session has been replaced with a virtual town hall. Joseph Brawdy and Ellie Aslanian are this year’s Boys and Girls State delegates.
Veterans Day
Annual Armistice Day (later called Veterans Day) and Memorial Day celebrations have become part of the local calendar. The Armistice ending World War 1 was signed on Nov. 11, 1919 and the first Armistice Day Celebration was held in St. Helena on Nov. 11, 1920. A grand parade of Civil War and Spanish-American War veterans, the Sanitarium Band, Boy Scouts, Red Cross, Women’s Club, Chamber of Commerce, fraternal groups, fire department, and more marched down Main Street in the rain. Ceremonies were held in the Native Sons Hall, where returning veterans were presented Victory Medals.
Memorial Day
On May 30, 1920, Post 199 organized the Decoration Day observances at St. Helena Cemetery for the first time. These had been organized by the Grand Army of the Republic, a Civil War veterans group, but their members had aged and dwindled. Decoration Day was renamed Memorial Day by law in 1967 and changed to the last Monday in May in 1971.
Every year Post 199 places flags on the graves of all veterans at Holy Cross and St. Helena Cemeteries. On a traditional Memorial Day the public is invited to St. Helena Cemetery for the remembrance led by the Post 199. The honor guard marches in and later fires three volleys during the ceremony. St. Helena Fire Department raises a huge American flag from their aerial ladder truck.
A welcoming speech is given by post commander Craig Pina, who is the master of ceremonies. The Post officers and directors who participated last year were Don Sheehan, Dennis Hansen, past commander Dale Brown, John Muhlner, Ron Cia, Allen Price, Frank Witbeck, Bob Navone, Sean Collins, and past commander Mark Foxworthy. The flag is raised at the American Legion gravesite.
The St. Helena High School Choir often sings the national anthem. Wreaths are placed at the Veterans Memorial in honor of each war by the Pathfinders, Cub, Girl and Boy Scouts, and Legion members. The Boys and Girls State delegates speak. A keynote speaker is usually a military veteran: in 2018 Chris Morisoli and 2019 Bill Chadwick. The honor guard fires a salute. Afterward the commander invites everyone to a free lunch at the American Legion Hall, a popular event.
