St. Helena's American Legion Post 199 turns 100

The first American Legion Dance was held on April 10, 1920 at the Native Sons Hall, raising money to improve their meeting hall, then at Druid’s Hall (above today’s Brown’s Auto Parts), with a library, piano, and card tables. Dance benefits were held at the Madrona Legion hall regularly thereafter into the 1950s.

The fundraiser most loved by locals was the “Days of 49 Camp” with a Gold Rush theme. It was held for more than 30 years from the 1930s to the 1960s. Post members staged the “glitter and gaiety of the Mother Lode Camps” to raise funds with games, dancing, raffles and refreshments. Held around Thanksgiving, turkeys were often the prizes. Examples of raffle prizes were an electric broiler, glass rod & reel and an electric coffee pot. Often the local band, the “Sulphur Creek Boys,” entertained.

First picnic benefit held

The first annual American Legion picnic benefit was held in 1920 at White Sulphur Springs. The picnic in July was “the biggest event of its kind ever held in St. Helena or vicinity. Dancing, swimming, games, races, etc., comprised the day's program. All conceded that St. Helena Post handled the picnic in an excellent manner and all were much impressed by the hospitality shown by the local war vets,” wrote the Star.