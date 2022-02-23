St. Helena's Ballet Folklorico 'El Valle' celebrates culture and spreads joy

Alicia Martinez, leader and dance teacher of El Ballet Folklorico "El Valle" St. Helena, looks back with contentment at how she got interested in dance.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve loved to dance," she said. "In my hometown’s high school, I participated in dance clubs. What started it all was an invitation my group dance got to participate at the Guelagetza Festival with a dance called Jarabe Mixteco. Back in 1999.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The Guelaguetza Festival is a spectacular celebration based on the traditions of the indigenous peoples of Oaxaca. Mexico's population is 15.1% indigenous, but the percentage varies wildly throughout the country, influencing the cultural expressions of each region.

“Being from Oaxaca, I never knew we had so much culture and tradition," Martinez said. "After participating at the school’s dance club, I continued to participate for two more years."

Martinez taught dancing classes in Oaxaca before moving to the U.S. and getting married. She never got a teaching credential, but she's found inspiration and strength among members of El Ballet Folklorico "El Valle" St. Helena.

“I am here because they are here. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t continue to be here,” Martinez said.

The group is composed of people from St. Helena, Calistoga, Napa, Angwin and Healdsburg.

Flor de Piña and Jarabe Mixteco were among the first dances the group performed. They danced without the correct dance gear at first, practicing at a park before Bishop Manuel Chavez invited them to use the St. Helena Catholic School's old basketball court.

El Valle members like Erasmo Estrella, who commutes from Santa Rosa with his nephew Daniel, have found a great family in the group.

“I used to bring my daughter here because she was the one who liked to dance, then Alicia managed to recruit me and got me to dance. At the time I was married and my involvement with the group got me in some trouble at home,” said Estrella with a smile as some of his male companions listened to his story.

Estrella then shared that his wife passed away a few years ago. Coming back to dance with the group has helped him stay busy. His daughter did not continue dancing, but he and Daniel keep each other company.

“Now that I am back, I felt a sense of family here,” Estrella said.

Matías López of Healdsburg has also found a sense of home in the group. He prefers spending his free time with the group rather than staying home and not doing much.

“I'd rather keep myself busy, and dancing makes me feel productive," he said.

Other dancers feel a sense of fulfillment when they perform.

“I enjoy the go-go rush that performing gives you," said Mario Casas of Napa. "Changing in between songs, and rapidly switching your focus to be back on the stage is something I’ve learned to enjoy."

María Luisa Cirigo of Calistoga said she loves the group so much that she kept dancing even when she was pregnant. So did Wendy Ruiz of Angwin, who now has the opportunity to share the stage with her daughters Valeria and Camila.

Alicia Martinez said she admires the mothers who support their kids' desires to dance and share their culture with the community.

“Having to prepare their outfits, washing their clothing, preparing lunches, waking up early, and spending time in the car to commute are things I truly respect," Martinez said. "It is not easy to do this as often as they do. Even more so for the mothers who also share the stage with their kids.”

Sandra Martinez, another veteran of the group, said it's hard to find the right balance between work and dancing.

“I’ve always liked to dance, so coming here for the last ten years or so has been great for me,” she said. “Having to decide between getting paid for a day of work or attending an event with the group has been quite challenging, and I think everyone here can relate.”

All the donations El Valle collects from its performances go toward dancing attire.

“When I told you that we used to dance to songs with the incorrect (attire), I meant it,” Alicia Martinez said. “I often tell my team, ‘we may not be professional dancers, but we should look as though we were.'"

Looking back at over 10 years in the making of Ballet Folklorico "El Valle" St. Helena, Martinez said her goal is to have one dance from all 32 states of Mexico.