Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley held a blue-ribbon cutting on June 27 celebrating C. Mondavi & Family becoming the first large employer in the Upvalley to become a Blue Zones Project Approved work site.

Blue Zones Project's organization lead Carolyn Delfino, who worked on employee health initiatives with C. Mondavi, said, “C. Mondavi & Family is one of the oldest employers and wineries in the Napa Valley. With this history, they have demonstrated a strong commitment to their employees and community. Their value of investing in employee well-being is enhanced by their journey to become a Blue Zones Project Approved work site.”

C. Mondavi & Family completed a validation process that included implementing several best practices to improve and support well-being by helping to make healthy choices easier for all employees.

“The executive leadership team and the Mondavi family are committed to supporting the health and well-being of our employees and their families. This recognition validates our commitment,” said Dawn Moreci, vice president of human relations for C. Mondavi & Family. “We are continuously growing and evolving our wellness program and this new partnership with Blue Zones Project is exciting because it provides a framework to take our wellness program to the next level. Blue Zones Project provides tools and resources that encourage our employees to engage in their own health. I love that our employees now have access to meaningful data, personalized support and resources, and measurable results for their health and well-being.”

The most notable actions include measuring employee well-being through the RealAge Test, maintaining a staff-driven well-being committee, offering under-desk peddlers for employee workstations, and mapping out walking routes that provide more opportunities for employees to move naturally throughout their work days.

David Brown, CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, said: “On behalf of my colleagues and the Mondavi Family, wellness is a priority that is woven into our corporate DNA. The Blue Zones Project partnership and recognition reinforces that our prioritization of a family-friendly culture of safety, mental, and physical wellness is improving. Optimally, this partnership gives each CMF colleague the power to take command of their own wellness with data-informed tools.”

Blue Zones Project is designed to enable community members to live longer, happier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life.

