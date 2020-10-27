St. Helena's Cameo Cinema celebrates fall with photo op, Halloween movies

Along with a special slate of Halloween movies, Cathy Buck and the Cameo Cinema Foundation are launching their fall fundraising with a larger-than-life postcard celebrating the Cameo Cinema and the Napa Valley.
Everyone is invited to stop by the Cameo and take a photo with the giant postcard, post it on Instagram or Facebook, and add a favorite memory of going to the movies.
“These unusual times have reminded us that the joy we find in the little things are the moments that make life so wonderful,” said Cathy Buck, the theater’s owner and creative director. “This will come as no surprise, but I love movies and I love storytelling. We are all missing the social connections that are only created through a shared experience, whether it’s a night at the movies or a family dinner. Since only a limited number of people can join us for a film, we thought it would be fun to create an opportunity to share our stories online, using this awesome postcard as a backdrop.”
“We wanted to launch this in time for Halloween,” said Stacey Bressler, CCF Board Member, “so the local kids can show off their Halloween costumes and enjoy one of their favorite Halloween movies.”
The postcard is available 24/7 so you can bring the entire family to the theater for their Halloween Instagram moment.
“We wanted to celebrate the season,” Bressler said, “and to create some joy and fun on Main Street.”
Francis Ford Coppola’s classic "Bram Stoker’s Dracula" will kick off the Halloween movies weekend on Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:45 p.m. Stoker's 1897 novel has been adapted for the screen numerous times, but Coppola still managed to make his 1992 adaptation of the story unique. The overall aesthetic of the movie — its cinematography, set design, costume design, and makeup and hairstyling — garnered three Oscars.
For Halloween night, Oct. 31, at 7:45 p.m., it's Disney’s "Hocus Pocus," starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson sisters. The film is breaking box office records in re-release.
On Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m., the Cameo is showing Pixar’s "Coco," an acclaimed film about family and tradition centering on the Día de los Muertos holiday.
The Cameo is screening movies every day and continues with its streaming program CAMEO@HOME with selected indie and art house films. Tickets are available at cameocinema.com.
