St. Helena's Cameo Cinema hosts art/science events

The Cameo Cinema is offering a wide range of events focusing on art and science over Labor Day weekend, thanks to grants from the Napa County Arts, Culture and Heritage Council and The Richard Reed Foundation.

Friday, Sept. 2

5 p.m.: Screening of the documentary "Puff: Wonders of The Reef," including a picnic dinner. Tickets: $10. cameocinema.com/movie/puff--wonders-of-the-reef

7:45 p.m.: Screening of the adventure/nature film "The Wolf and The Lion." Tickets: $8. cameocinema.com/movie/the-wolf-and-the-lion

Saturday, Sept. 3

10 to 11:30 a.m.: Opening of a nature and wildlife photography exhibit featuring works by award-winning photographer John Comisky and a Q&A with Cameo proprietor Cathy Buck, including pastries. Admission is free. RSVP at cameocinema.com/free-arts-workshops

Noon to 4 p.m.: Walk-in interactive paper airplane workshop with “The Paper Airplane Guy” John Collins, including a virtual reality experience. Admission is free and no RSVP is required.

5 p.m.: Screening of the animated family-friendly movie "Lightyear." Tickets: $8: cameocinema.com/movie/lightyear

7:45 p.m.: Screening of the animated film "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On." Tickets: $8. cameocinema.com/movie/marcell-the-shell-with-shoes-on

Sunday, Sept. 4

10 a.m. to noon: Interactive arts workshop with David Garden at Lyman Park. Children can create undersea tableaux reflecting the magnificent beauty of coral reefs and the great diversity of life in the “rain forests of the sea.” Free but limited to 20 participants. RSVP at cameocinema.com/free-arts-workshops.

1 p.m.: Screening of the documentary "To Which We Belong," followed by a panel discussion with the film’s director, Pamela Tanner Boll, Ben Mackie of Napa Green, Stuart Smith from Smith-Madrone Winery and Laddie Hall from Long Meadow Ranch. Wines to be offered will be from Titus Vineyards and Smith-Madrone. Tickets: $10.

"To Which We Belong" tells the story of regenerative agriculture around the world.

“Some farmers have begun to see that their traditional farming practices are actually killing the soil and its useful microorganisms,” Boll said.“ They’re seeing that when the soil is healthy, their plants can withstand the pests. As I learned more about all of this, I wanted to know more. I wanted to see whether these ideas and practices — referred to as regenerative agriculture — could spread further. And thus came the film.”