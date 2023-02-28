The Cameo Cinema will offer Fork2Film, a series of movies and events celebrating the worlds of food, wine and farming March 8-11.

Eleven movies will be screened over the course of four days. Two films will be shown twice and be complemented with panels and speakers; the screening of "The Whole Animal" will have an after-party with food and wines.

“Since before COVID I've had this idea to program a four-five day series that showcases food and wine ... something that Napa Valley is known for,” said Cathy Buck, proprietor and program director for the Cameo Cinema. “Over the years the CinemaBites and our Film and Fork events have been a success and this was the inspiration for Fork2Film, four days of films about food, wine and farming.

"It is my vision to make this an annual series each March and invite independent filmmakers to showcase their movies and visit the Napa Valley. I believe that movies are one of the most powerful ways to share stories, experiences and information that inspire and enrich our lives,” she said

Fork2Film was made possible by grants from the city of St. Helena, the Cameo Cinema Foundation and the Cameo Cinema. Ticket sales will support the Cameo’s diverse programming, which ranges beyond movies to events and themed presentations.

For tickets, go to cameocinema.com.

Wednesday, March 8

Fork2Film kicks off at 2 p.m. March 8 with "The Kitchen Brigade," a French comedy about a middle-aged sous chef who is about to fulfill her lifelong dream of opening her own restaurant.

At 5 p.m. on March 8 will be the 50-minute documentary "The Amphora Project."

Amphorae (clay vessels) have played a key role in winemaking and storage for more than 8,000 years. Wines made in these vessels have influenced cultures and religions since the beginning. Today, a movement is taking place in San Luis Obispo County, where winemakers are experimenting with winemaking in amphorae. Explore the past, the present and the future in this documentary hosted by Karen MacNeil, renowned wine educator and author of "The Wine Bible."

There will be a Q&A following the film with MacNeil. Joining her onstage will be producer Libbie Agran from The Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County, and Tim Clott and Noel Resnick from Partners2Media. Resnick was the film's executive producer and Clott was director, editor and director of photography.

This screening will also feature a bonus presentation of the film "Dumb," which refers to the awkward period a bottle of wine can go through as it ages. In its first festival screening this film won Best Documentary Short at the Doc Screenings International Documentary Film Festival in Tbilisi, in the republic of Georgia.

Next up at 7:30 p.m. on March 8 is "Her Name is Chef," a documentary spotlighting six inspiring “sheroes” of the kitchen. The screening will include a Q&A with chef Sarah Heller, who has worked for Thomas Keller, Cindy’s Backstreet Kitchen and Meadowood.

Thursday, March 9

Fork2Film continues at 2 p.m. on March 9 with "The Pez Outlaw," about a Michigan man who goes to Eastern Europe in search of the most desired Pez dispensers.

Next up at 5 p.m. on March 9 is "Love, Charlie: The Rise & Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter," a profile of a chef who revolutionized American cuisine.

The last film to be shown on March 9 at 7:30 p.m. is "Some Like It Rare," a comedy/drama about butchers who accidentally kill a vegan activist and possibly save their business.

Friday, March 10

The series continues at 2 p.m. on March 10 with another screening of "The Amphora Project."

At 5 p.m. the Cameo will screen the documentary "The Whole Animal." In the world of food, there is no greater disconnect between the plate and the source than with meat. Many of the beautiful and sought-after dishes that now grace the tables of Michelin-starred restaurants and appear in food shows all have one thing in common: They were conceived and perfected in small villages by unique cultures for very specific reasons. There is a growing movement to bring awareness and respect to the ancient profession of butchery.

"The Whole Animal," from the award-winning team that made "Somm" and "The Delicacy," takes the viewer to five countries through the pages of a mysterious cookbook to experience how using the whole animal and wasting nothing can teach us as much about our food as it can about the culture that made it.

The screening includes a Q&A with director Jason Wise, followed by an after-party/al fresco dinner at The Saint across the street from the Cameo. Wines will be supplied by Schramsberg and Pride Mountain Vineyards and hors d’oeuvres by Oak Avenue Catering. There are a very limited number of tickets, which are $110 each and must be purchased in advance.

The last movie to be shown at 7:30 p.m. on March 10 will be "To Which We Belong," a documentary featuring stories from nine farms and ranches that embrace regenerative farming practices.

Saturday, March 11

The series's concluding day on March 11 opens with "Children of the Vine" playing at 2 p.m. The documentary investigates the herbicide Roundup. Director Brian Lilla and Spottswoode winemaker Aron Weinkauf will host a Q&A after the film.

At 5 p.m. on March 11 is "Food And Romance," a Swedish film about a middle-aged woman re-evaluating her life and the role of food and passion.

The final film in the Fork2Film series is "The Menu" at 7:30 p.m. on March 11. It is about a couple who travel to eat at an exclusive restaurant where chef Ralph Fiennes has prepared a lavish and shocking menu.

