St. Helena's Cameo Cinema offers free video booth

The Cameo Cinema has installed a free interactive video booth allowing anyone to record a 60-second video sharing their love of movies, the Cameo or the community.

"Movie theaters connect us and provide a communal experience for stories to be shared,” said proprietor Cathy Buck, “so we wanted to create an opportunity for the community to be part of the story.”

Clips from the videos will be edited and run on the big screen prior to feature films through December. People who record video clips will be notified via email of the dates their video clips may be featured on the big screen.

“At the Cameo we are always working to integrate new cultural events that serve the community,” Buck said. “By hosting the interactive video booth, we are able to extend the warm hospitality we are known for even further as we raise funds for the coming year.”

"Following such a challenging year, I'm humbled by the excitement and support from our donors and patrons who believe that magic happens when you go to the movies at the Cameo,” said Stacey Bressler, Cameo Cinema Foundation (CCF) Board member.