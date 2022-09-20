St. Helena's Cameo Cinema receives seventh Science on Screen grant

For the seventh consecutive year, St. Helena's Cameo Cinema has been awarded a Science on Screen grant.

Funded by the Coolidge Corner Theatre and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, it is awarded through the theater’s nonprofit partner, the Cameo Cinema Foundation. The Cameo Cinema is one of 37 cinemas, science museums, and arts organizations nationwide named as grantees for the 2022-2023 academic season.

“Our Science on Screen programs are an entertaining way to learn something new, especially if you are years removed from school like me, but still enjoy thought-provoking discussions with brilliant experts,” said Cathy Buck, owner and Creative Director of the theater, who designs all of the programs.

“We are honored to once again have the theater recognized as a leader in education and entertainment,” added Stacey Bressler, a member of the Cameo Cinema Foundation board. “This $5,000 grant provides the financial support for the Cameo Cinema Foundation to work with Cathy over the next year on this exceptional program.”

In 2021-2022, Science on Screen funds allowed Buck to pair feature films such as "CODA," "The Secret Life of Whales" and "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind" with science and technology experts to show that science can illuminate films just as films can illuminate science.

Science on Screen funds allowed the Cameo to collaborate with the Napa Valley Unified School District’s ACE (After Class Enrichment) Program in Calistoga. Their STEM students programmed and built the “musical bench” in front of the theater, creating an interactive element to complement the “Sound and Silence: Adaptive Power of the Brain” discussion presented in alongside a March screening of "CODA."

Science on Screen will kick off this December with a program about deep space exploration, featuring images from the James Webb Telescope. Subscribers to the Cameo’s Cinema’s newsletter receive a "first-look" at the program and details. Information will also be posted at cameocinema.com and cameocinemafoundation.org.