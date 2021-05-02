St. Helena's Cameo Cinema to host LUNAFEST Napa Valley

Soroptimist International St. Helena Sunrise, GOTR Napa & Solano and NEWS will host their annual LUNAFEST on Monday, May 24, at the Cameo Cinema in St. Helena.

Since 2001, LUNAFEST has celebrated the work of more than 170 women filmmakers in 2,500 screenings nationwide. This year's festival features seven films that bring fresh perspectives to inspire the community.

Because of COVID-19, there’s limited capacity at the Cameo, with only 70 seats available, so buy tickets early.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the red-carpet treatment. Enjoy Tre Posti bites, chocolates and a glass of Moet Chandon champagne. Receive a self-care swag bag from St. Helena businesses.

The films may also be seen virtually, starting on Thursday, May 27. Viewers will be able to watch the films from the comfort of their couches for 48 hours.

Proceeds will benefit:

• Soroptimist International St. Helena Sunrise, helping women achieve economic empowerment through education.

• Girls on the Run Napa & Solano, building resilience in young girls by fostering social, emotional and physical health.