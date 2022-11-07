St. Helena's Cameo Cinema to screen World Cup games

St. Helena's Cameo Cinema will offer free screenings of many FIFA Men's World Cup games.

Every four years the World Cup soccer tournament captures the world’s attention. This year, a projected 5 billion people will be watching as 32 nations compete in Qatar between Nov. 20 and Dec. 17. Locally, interest runs highest for United States and Mexico games. Many of these can be watched for free at the Cameo.

“There’s no better way to cheer on your favorite team than to view the game on the Cameo’s big screen along with other enthusiastic fans,” said Cathy Buck, the Cameo’s owner and creative director. “Since many of these games start at 11 a.m. when the theater is usually dark, we are delighted to once again offer as many games as we can as a community service.”

On those days when a game is being shown, a sign will be placed in front of the theater. Fans can wander in to enjoy as much of the game as they choose. No ticket is needed.

The Cameo has a history of screening important international sporting events such as the World Cup and the Olympics and welcoming community members for free.

“This is one of the ways we give thanks to our local friends and neighbors for their support of the Cameo,” said Stacey Bressler, a longtime member of the Cameo Cinema Foundation Board.

Look for the sandwich board outside the theater starting on Nov. 21 on those days when the U.S. or Mexico have matches. And get ready to join in the fun!