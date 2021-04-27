St. Helena's Charles Krug Winery resumes outdoor events

Charles Krug Winery announced this week that on-premise events will return this spring and continue into the summer and fall, with a wide variety of safe gatherings.
A sample of the 2021 events hosted at Charles Krug includes:
Blue Note Napa
In partnership with Blue Note Napa (of the famed Blue Note New York Jazz Club), Charles Krug Winery will temporarily host Blue Note Napa for a series of outdoor shows. Concerts will be hosted twice per night every Friday, Saturday and Sunday where 260 guests can enjoy live music, food and wine at socially distanced, bistro-style tables. The concerts start on May 22 and continue through mid-October. Tickets will be available at bluenotenapa.com or ticketmaster.com, and feature acts like Brian McKnight, Tycho, Los Lobos, Pink Martini, and KT Tunstall.
Festival Napa Valley
This July, Charles Krug will partner with Festival Napa Valley — presented by the Napa Valley Festival Association, a nonprofit organization with a mission to bring the arts to all through world-class performances and inspiring arts education programs — for the entirety of the festival’s run this July 15-26. The event itself will be based at the winery, wherein a stage will be erected on the Great Lawn to accommodate the major acts such as Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Lisette Oropesa, Michael Fabiano, Roberto Bolle and more. Visit festivalnapavalley.org for more information.
Cameo Cinema
St. Helena’s Cameo Cinema, renowned by locals for fostering an appreciation for the cultural heritage of cinema, will be creating a Drive-In movie experience at Charles Krug beginning every Wednesday from April through September 2021. Charles Krug will host moviegoers on the lawn area on the north side of the Redwood Cellar for pre-movie dining. Visit cameocinema.com/about for more information.
NIMBASH
Napa Valley’s annual celebration of local food, drinks and artists will be held at Krug this September. It will consist of a wide variety of art activities, local cuisine and wine, musical performances, a fashion show and a silent auction to support the local art community. Visit nimbusarts.org/nimbash for more information.
Sunset Cinema Series
Krug is renewing its collaboration with the Napa Valley Film Festival to produce the summer film series “Sunset Cinema” on the Great Lawn. Guests will enjoy a variety of screened films at sunset against the backdrop of the adjacent redwood grove. The Sunset Cinema showings will be taking place on July 9, Aug. 6, and Sept. 3.
Krug is also reintroducing in-person events like Tastings on the Lawn in September (68 consecutive years) that further evolve and expand upon the traditional tasting room experience while maintaining a safe environment.
“There is always something new happening at Charles Krug,” said Charles Krug co-proprietor Peter Mondavi Jr. “Wine tasting in the Napa Valley has continued to evolve and become much more of an experiential activity and we recognize that our great wines can be paired with so many wonderful experiences that add to the cultural richness of our community.”
“Charles Krug has a storied history in the Napa Valley, which includes a history of engaging activities at our iconic estate,” added Judd Wallenbrock, President & CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, parent company of Charles Krug Winery. “We’re happy to continue this legacy with renowned partners like Blue Note Napa, Festival Napa Valley, and everyone else we’re working with for our event series this summer.”
For more information on events taking place at Krug in 2021, visit charleskrug.com/#events and on Instagram @charleskrugwinery.