St. Helena's Charles Krug Winery resumes outdoor events

Charles Krug Winery announced this week that on-premise events will return this spring and continue into the summer and fall, with a wide variety of safe gatherings.

A sample of the 2021 events hosted at Charles Krug includes:

Blue Note Napa

In partnership with Blue Note Napa (of the famed Blue Note New York Jazz Club), Charles Krug Winery will temporarily host Blue Note Napa for a series of outdoor shows. Concerts will be hosted twice per night every Friday, Saturday and Sunday where 260 guests can enjoy live music, food and wine at socially distanced, bistro-style tables. The concerts start on May 22 and continue through mid-October. Tickets will be available at bluenotenapa.com or ticketmaster.com, and feature acts like Brian McKnight, Tycho, Los Lobos, Pink Martini, and KT Tunstall.

Festival Napa Valley