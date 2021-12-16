St. Helena's Corison Winery’s Kronos Vineyard turns 50

Cathy Corison and her husband, William Martin, owners of St. Helena’s Corison Winery, have a good reason to celebrate. This year their Kronos vineyard turns 50.

Planted in 1971, this vineyard of venerable Cabernet Sauvignon vines has survived well beyond the normal 20ish-year life span of other such vineyards. The old grapevines produce only a sparse number of grapes each year, but the wines they produce are some of the most sought-after in the Napa Valley.

“Because we are a small family-owned winery, we can choose quality over pure economics,” Martin said. “From a business standpoint it probably would make sense to replant the vineyard, but from a wine-quality standpoint this vineyard is just irreplaceable.”

True, replanting the vineyard would certainly provide higher yields. Currently they average about 1.25 tons per acre, when a newer vineyard would produce 4 tons per acre or more. Doing so, however, would mean losing the character created by the old, twisted and gnarled vines.

“Kronos is a very special vineyard,” Corison said. “If we replanted — even with the very same rootstock and clone — the wine would be very different. I am sure it would still make a great wine in its own way — given the geology and location — but never again in my lifetime would I have a chance to work with such wonderful old vines.”

In Greek mythology the titan Kronos was a descendant of the primordial Gaia (mother earth) and Uranus (father sky). The name was given to the vineyard both as an homage to the primary role played by earth and sky in the growing of grapes and also as a nod to the family’s heritage. Martin’s mother was born in Greece.

The vineyard itself is located directly behind their barn-inspired winery just south of St. Helena. It is planted on the valley’s floor, where the ancient soils are considered some of the finest for wine-grape growing. A mixture of rock, gravel, and and loam that originated millions of years ago as soils eroded down from the valley’s mountain ranges and left behind gravel and fine silt.

The result is that the combination holds nutrients and just enough water from winter rains to see the vines through the growth phase during spring and early summer. However, by midsummer the stony elements of the soil have allowed any remaining water to drain away.

According to Corison, this intricate dance helps the grapes reach ripeness before sugars get too high, yielding delicious, balanced wines with moderate alcohol.

Many Napa Valley winemakers use the valley’s gravelly soils and hot summers to push grapes to ultra-high sugar levels, which results in high-octane wines with extreme alcohols, often higher than 16%. But Corison wines buck that trend and typically fall somewhere between 12% and 13% alcohol. The result is that they are often more European in style — more food-friendly and showcasing elegant bouquets, poetic finesse and ageability.

St. George Rootstock

Most modern grapevines are created by the grafting of two different grape species: The top part, Vitis vinifera, produces grapes such as Cabernet Sauvignon or Chardonnay, and the bottom part — the rootstock — comes from a different grape species.

Today there are dozens of different kinds of rootstock, each having its own special characteristics. Some are more drought-tolerant, while others are better suited for one soil over another or are protective against certain diseases or pests.

A brief history of Vitis vinifera

The species Vitis vinifera is believed to be native to West Asia — originating near the Caucasus Mountains. Evidence of winemaking by the peoples of that region dates back as early as 6000 B.C., with remnants of the oldest known winery discovered in Armenian caves that date back to 4100 B.C.

As early as 1500 B.C. the seafaring Phoenician peoples of the Middle East transported V. vinifera to Greece, Rome and southern France, where grapevine cultivation and wine production expanded quickly. By the 1700s, Spanish missionaries had planted V. vinifera in California. They found that it grew well in the soils and produced finer wine than did the native U.S. grape varieties such as Vitis rupestris, V. labrusca and V. riparia.

By the mid-1800s samples of eastern American grape species had been transported to Europe and planted, which led to disaster. Without any native predators, phylloxera hanging on to the roots of the transplanted material spread quickly. By the 1880s estimates hold that up to nine-tenths of all European vineyards had been destroyed. At that time no one knew the cause of the blight. Some vineyard owners even resorted to burying frogs in their vineyards to “soak up” the unknown “poison.”

Meanwhile, the gold rush of 1849 brought in a flood of prospectors and entrepreneurs, many from Europe. Some of these new immigrants brought a few cherished grapevines to plant then in their new home. In an ironic twist, unbeknownst to them many of these plants carried the deadly phylloxera that had traveled from the eastern United States to Europe and then back to California.

By the 1890s scientists had determined that the dreaded phylloxera root louse was the culprit of the devastation, but it had already killed many California vineyards.

To solve the problem scientist tried various chemical treatments — all of which failed. What worked best, they found, was grafting wine grapes to eastern-American rootstock, which had built up natural resistance to the phylloxera pest through millions of years of evolution. One of the first was called Rupestris du Lot St. George, or just St. George for short.

By the early 1900s the phylloxera-resistant St. George rootstock was common throughout the Napa Valley. But memories are short, and by the 1970s new rootstocks were being developed. One — AxR-1— was touted as having the benefits of St. George but able to produce bigger and more consistent crops.

And so, by the 1980s nearly all of the old vineyards with their “passé’’ rootstocks were torn out and replanted with AxR-1. Sadly, AxR-1’s resistance to phylloxera didn’t last long. Within only a couple of decades vast tracks of vineyards throughout California lay decimated, just as they had a hundred years prior.

Luckily, the Kronos vineyard was planted in 1971 on St. George rootstock and never replanted to AxR-1. When Martin and Corison purchased the property in 1995 they had the courage and tenacity to rehabilitate what was already an “old” vineyard.

“When we bought the property, the vineyard was in pretty bad shape,” Martin said. “We used organic farming techniques, and we're happily surprised that within a few years it really came back to life.”

The wine

Corison wines can be tasted and purchased at the winery by appointment. Weather permitting, guests can enjoy the outdoor seating area behind the winery that overlooks the Kronos vineyard and the Mayacamas Mountains beyond. The winery, designed by Martin, includes elements that are a blend of his New England roots (his grandfather was a barn-builder from Switzerland who immigrated to the East Coast) and a Napa Valley farm aesthetic.

Corison makes only a few thousand cases of wine a year. They offer four different Cabernet Sauvignons, a Cabernet Franc, a Cabernet Sauvignon Rosé and a Gewürztraminer sourced from a vineyard located in Mendocino County’s Anderson Valley. All of the wines are worth exploring. I highlight three.

The 2018 Corison Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($95 a bottle and roughly 2,000 cases made) has been made by the winery since its founding in 1987. A ruby-red rim with intricate aromas of raspberry Chambord, fresh tobacco, roasted porcini mushrooms and pipe smoke complement flavors of ripe cherries, strawberries, dry sage and cardamon, with a full texture and a long, lively finish. Try this with a charcuterie plate of cured meats, black olives and Morbier cheese.

The 2018 Corison Sunbasket Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon ($195 a bottle and 300 cases made) has a bouquet full of dark-roasted espresso, maple syrup, apple-wood smoke and crushed raspberries. Flavors include cappuccino, malt and blueberry pie refined with small-grain tannins. Pair this with fire-roasted spareribs served with potatoes au gratin and a big hunk of crusty sourdough.

Made from 100% Cabernet Sauvignon, the 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon Kronos Vineyard ($195 a bottle and 300 cases made) is wonderful. It appears opaque in the glass with vibrant aromas of cherry liqueur, black raspberry and bouquet garni. Spend time smelling this wine to reveal layers of fruit under which lie crushed sage, cinnamon toast, sandalwood, violets and lavender. The flavors are of blue and red fruits with a lovely silky texture and long finish. This wine reminds me of the 1989 Chateau Lynch-Bages Grand Cru, Pauillac, France, with its focus and structure. Enjoy this wine with grilled lamb chops that have been rolled in chopped parsley, fresh rosemary and chives. For an added flair, first brush each chop with a teaspoon of red-currant jelly.

The future

To underscore their commitment to the Kronos vineyard, last year Martin and Corison replaced the trellis system, which is nearly unheard of. Most owners would only switch out an aging trellis when they replant a vineyard because of the added costs being prohibitive. Most trellis systems last just about 20 years or so, and replacing them at the time of replanting makes the most economic sense.

This gesture suggests, more than words, that the Corison winery intends to continue for years to come. Recently the couple’s two daughters — Grace and Rose — have returned after completing college and working for a few years outside the family business. This provides hope that this small family-owned business will continue fighting the good fight. The next generation could eventually take the reins of one of the valley’s most precious assets and be committed and conscientious stewards of the land, undeterred in their commitment to producing wines of distinction.