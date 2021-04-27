Saturday's Earth Day event next to the St. Helena Firehouse was the most highly highly attended ever, with 212 cars dropping off e-waste and paper to be shredded. Eight teens from the Boys & Girls Club unloaded the waste and raised $2,906 for the club. "This is the first in-person volunteering we've been able to do since the pandemic started," said Julian Frayre, teen programs director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga. "They're super-excited to get out and be able to help people." The event was sponsored by the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, the City of St. Helena, Umpqua Bank and Upper Valley Disposal Service.
St. Helena's Earth Day disposal event draws record crowd
Related to this story
- Updated
St. Helena’s annual park and community clean-up is here, just in time for Earth Day on Thursday.
- Updated
Girls Think Green, the creation of Sarah Goff, chair of the Napa Soroptomist’s Health and Environment Committee, aims to encourage girls to “become community leaders to help move our town toward a greener future.”
- Updated
Katie Simpson of Chase Cellars is the new board president of Appellation St. Helena.