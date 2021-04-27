St. Helena's Earth Day disposal event draws record crowd

Saturday's Earth Day event next to the St. Helena Firehouse was the most highly highly attended ever, with 212 cars dropping off e-waste and paper to be shredded. Eight teens from the Boys & Girls Club unloaded the waste and raised $2,906 for the club. "This is the first in-person volunteering we've been able to do since the pandemic started," said Julian Frayre, teen programs director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga. "They're super-excited to get out and be able to help people." The event was sponsored by the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, the City of St. Helena, Umpqua Bank and Upper Valley Disposal Service.