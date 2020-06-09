St. Helena's Erik Martinez named Youth of the Month for May

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Erik Martinez, a senior at St. Helena High School, has been named the “Youth of the Month” for May for the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga.

Martinez, who has been a member of the club family since third grade, has participated in a few extracurricular activities during high school, including soccer, dirt bike racing and being a member of the club’s leadership group, Keystone.

According to Julian Frayre, teen director, “Even with everything going on during these tough times, Erik still maintains a smile on his face and a positive attitude. He reached out and wanted to help his fellow students while everyone is at home, so he sent us an at-home photography tutorial for us to post on our social media. Erik shared some neat tips and tricks on how to make your picture come to life. These are some of the qualities that made Erik one of our Youths of the Year for 2019.”

Although the last year of high school did not go as planned for the Class of 2020, Martinez has been accepted to his dream school, California State University, Sacramento. “We are excited to see Erik go off to college and know he will do great things,” Frayre said.