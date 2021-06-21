St. Helena's Grace Episcopal Church honors former rector 'Father Mac'

“I was not surprised at the awards ceremony when my daughter received the outstanding student award,” Father Mac said. He added, Biz did not receive the award for anything she did in school, but because she took action last September when the fires threatened Adventist Health St. Helena, where she works in the ICU.

“She became aware they might need help in the ICU,” her father said. “She went up there and assisted other brave nurses with the fire evacuation from the ICU.” Biz was one of the last nurses to leave the building when the doors were locked.

Additionally, when hospital officials turned the maternity ward to a COVID-19 unit, they sought nurses to staff it. Biz said she’d staff it, thinking others would join her. “Luckily, she made it because her mother damned near killed her,” her father said with a laugh.

The Rev. William “Father Mac” McIlmoyl came to lead Grace Episcopal Church in 1993 and retired 23 years later.

At the podium on May 23, longtime church member Helen Christianson said she remembers McIlmoyl’s first Pentecost service. She said Father Mac asked her to go to the back of the church during Communion and act as an intercessor, to openly pray for people. Christianson was skeptical, but she said the ministry continues today.