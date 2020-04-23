St. Helena's Grace Episcopal Church lights labyrinth in memory of Emma Fife

Individuals and family groups are invited to place an LED candle on the Grace Episcopal Church labyrinth this weekend in memory of St. Helena High School senior Emma Fife.
The labyrinth will be lit from sundown Friday, April 24, to sunrise Monday, April 27. If you would like to place a candle while staying home, email labyrinth@grace-episcopal.org to have one placed for you. Photos of the growing light may be posted or viewed on the church's Facebook page. If you do not have an electric candle, some will be provided.
To maintain social distancing, please:
• Wear face coverings while on church property
• Touch only the candle you will light
• Only six people may walk the labyrinth at one time, beginning at 5-minute intervals
• Keep a distance of at least 6 feet between unrelated individuals
