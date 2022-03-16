St. Helena's Grace Episcopal Church raises money for Ukraine relief

FOR THE STAR
St. Helena's Grace Episcopal Church and its Outreach Committee is providing an opportunity to help the people of Ukraine through Episcopal Relief and Development.
Here are several ways you can help:
Drop off a check at the Grace Church office during office hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
Drop a check in the black mailbox on Spring Street, with the note "UKRAINE."
Go to grace-episcopal.org, click the “Giving” button and choose “Make A One-Time Gift” and “Special Contributions,” then indicate UKRAINE RELIEF on the memo line.
