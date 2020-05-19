St. Helena's Greta Ericson turns 98

Greta Ericson, former St. Helena mayor and an early supporter of Rianda House, turned 98 on May 5. In this photo, taken at Nieman's Motorcycle Rentals circa 2007-2008, Ericson (front) poses with a group of Rianda House supporters back when the center was promoting the slogan "Rianda House is a place to keep seniors off the streets." "In the Napa Valley, St. Helena is the star. It has a special soul," Ericson told Gerry Working in a 2015 oral history. Ericson lives in a nursing home in Napa.