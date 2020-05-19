St. Helena's Greta Ericson turns 98

St. Helena's Greta Ericson turns 98

{{featured_button_text}}
Greta Ericson
Submitted photo

Greta Ericson, former St. Helena mayor and an early supporter of Rianda House, turned 98 on May 5. In this photo, taken at Nieman's Motorcycle Rentals circa 2007-2008, Ericson (front) poses with a group of Rianda House supporters back when the center was promoting the slogan "Rianda House is a place to keep seniors off the streets." "In the Napa Valley, St. Helena is the star. It has a special soul," Ericson told Gerry Working in a 2015 oral history. Ericson lives in a nursing home in Napa.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News