St. Helena's Harvest Inn hosts Wine Country Road Rally

St. Helena's Harvest Inn hosted The Napa Valley 750: The Wine Country Road Rally on April 11-16, raising $90,000 for the St. Helena Hospital Foundation as part of the dedicated charity component associated with the road rally.
The six-day, 750-mile driving experience had 25 registered participants traveling from across the country to share in the road rally with fellow guests and car enthusiasts. Limited edition cars included a 1953 Porsche 356 “Outlaw”, a 1954 Austin Healey 100, a 1957 Jaguar D-Type, an all-original 1967 Ferrari 330 GTC, a 1970 Porsche 911S, a 1974 DeTomaso Pantera GTS, and a bright yellow 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4.
Sponsors of this year’s rally included Ferrari of San Francisco, Reliable Carriers, Inc., Hanson Bridget and govino.
Harvest Inn Co-Owner and Napa Valley 750 Road Rally Director, Rick Kaufman, said of this years’ experience, “Common bonds are often created when car enthusiasts come together, and through our shared experiences, we like to give back to the communities that support us. The services they provide, offer a blanket of health security, which allows us to rest easy at night, drive assuredly during the day, and trust, knowing that they are here for us, when needed. We feel so privileged to be able to help support the St. Helena hospital foundation in this way, and we wanted to recognize the hard work our healthcare workers provide each and every day on behalf of our community.”
Responding to the funds raised, St. Helena Hospital President and CEO, Glen Newhart MBA, CFRE, said, “This year has been extraordinarily trying. So many have faced unfathomable hardships. Yet, we saw the greatest of humanity right here in the upper Napa Valley and beyond. Thanks to the support through the Napa Valley 750, these efforts helped provide a blanket of health security to our community – the community where we all work and live. We could not do it without generous donors’ help – and the remarkable Harvest Inn team and Rick Kaufman for recognizing the need and responding.”
Next year’s third annual Napa Valley 750 is scheduled for April 3-9.