St. Helena's Harvest Inn hosts Wine Country Road Rally

Harvest Inn Co-Owner and Napa Valley 750 Road Rally Director, Rick Kaufman, said of this years’ experience, “Common bonds are often created when car enthusiasts come together, and through our shared experiences, we like to give back to the communities that support us. The services they provide, offer a blanket of health security, which allows us to rest easy at night, drive assuredly during the day, and trust, knowing that they are here for us, when needed. We feel so privileged to be able to help support the St. Helena hospital foundation in this way, and we wanted to recognize the hard work our healthcare workers provide each and every day on behalf of our community.”