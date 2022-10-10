St. Helena's Hometown Harvest Festival, pet parade set for Oct. 15

St. Helenans of all species are gearing up for the annual Hometown Harvest Festival and pet parade on Saturday.

Organized by St. Helena Parks & Recreation, the event also features a Community Fun Run, live music and performances, a wine lounge and food alley, a children's entertainment area, and arts and crafts vendors.

Community Fun Run: The festivities start at Core Community Fitness (995 Vintage Ave., Suite 104) with the return of the 5-kilometer and 1-mile fun run. The 5K race starts at 7:45 a.m., followed by the 1-mile fun run at 9 a.m. at the corner of Oak and Adams.

Pet Paw'rade: The one-of-a-kind Pet Paw'rade starts at 10 a.m. on the corner of Oak and Pine streets. Pets of all shapes and sizes (and their human companions) are invited to show off their best themed costumes. Online or phone registrations for $10 per pet will be accepted through 5 p.m. Friday. Day-of registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. Judging categories this year include Best in Show, Best Costumed Pet, Most Creative Combo, Judges' Choice, and Best Performer.

Harvest Festival: Following the Pet Paw'rade, the Hometown Harvest Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oak Avenue from Adams Street to Spring Street. Stroll down the tree-lined street festival with a glass of wine, peruse works from local artisans, enjoy live music from three bands, and experience special performances from a local charros group (horse demonstration), ballet folklórico, martial arts, and Legacy Dance Company.

Children of all ages can enjoy the kids' zone provided in partnership with the St. Helena Primary School/St. Helena Elementary School Parent Teacher Group. Commemorate the day with a photos from the Blue Zones Project photo booth and enjoy a wide array of food and beverage options, all supporting St. Helena service clubs and nonprofits. The Napa County Bicycle Coalition will provide free bike valet services throughout the event.

For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/2022harvestfestival, call 707-968-9222 or email recreation@cityofsthelena.org.