St. Helena's Hometown Harvest Festival, Pet Parade set for Saturday, Oct. 16

St. Helena Parks & Recreation hosts the 2021 Hometown Harvest Festival and Pet PAW’rade on Saturday, Oct. 16.

In its 35th year the Hometown Harvest Festival is a favorite day-long event with a small-town feel and big-time fun! The event features live music, a wine lounge, a food alley, and an array of arts and crafts vendors.

The day kicks off with the Pet PAW’rade at 9:30 a.m. on the corner of Oak Avenue and Pine Street.

Pets of all shapes and sizes (and their human companions) are invited to show off their best Halloween costumes. Online or phone registrations for $10 per pet will be accepted through 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. Day-of registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. for $20 a pet.

Judging categories this year include Best-in-Show, Best Costumed Pet, Most Creative Combo, Judges Choice, and Best Performer.

Following the the Pet PAW’rade, the Hometown Harvest Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oak Avenue from Adams Street to Spring Street. Stroll down the tree-lined street fair with a glass of wine to revel in the works of local artists and craftsmen while enjoying tunes from the New Era Marching Band and NOEMA.