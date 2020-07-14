St. Helena's Jeanie Battistuzzi credits God for helping her endure life after polio

Having been home-schooled all the way through high school, Battistuzzi went on to graduate from Santa Rosa Junior College and get a job at RLS Middle School, just a few blocks from her house.

For the next 25 years, until she retired in 2000, kids with a skinned knee or a sprained wrist could always go to the office and get sympathy from a woman who knew all too well about childhood pain. Moving around would never be easy, but “I loved waiting on them,” she said.

“I had spent so much time sitting down, lying down and being waited on that I kind of went crazy in the opposite direction,” Battistuzzi said. “Their little faces would show up in the office needing help, and I would always plunge right in.”

She hopes that people who hear her story and are facing challenges of their own “get a glimpse of how God loves them.”

“Know how much God wants to take you in His arms and rock you and take that pain away,” she said. “Some kids can look perfect and get straight As, yet they could be going through some kind of a hell that we don’t know about. If they don’t know where to go with that pain, they may consider something very drastic. I just want to give them hope. If He can help me, He can help you.”