St. Helena's Kith & Kin returns to White Barn March 12-13

Kith & Kin, Napa Valley’s own Celtic Band, returns to the White Barn on Saturday, March 12, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 13, at 4 p.m.

This local favorite will feature a lyrical, lilting evening of jigs, reels, ballads, and blarney accompanied by guitar, fiddle, accordion, mandolin, banjo, Irish bouzouki, and bodhran.

Founded over 30 years ago by the late John Kelley, Kith & Kin features Kathi Brotemarkle, Ron Brunswick, Linda Howard, Ann Gilleran, and Michael Waterson. This multitalented group will get you in the Irish spirit with gorgeous vocals and traditional Irish instrumental tunes.

Tickets for the performance are $30 and include a wee bit of refreshment at intermission. Buy tickets at thewhitebarn.org or call 987-8225. The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena.

To comply with state and county health guidelines, all patrons must show proof of vaccination at the door. The White Barn also recommends wearing a mask during the performance. Doors open 30 minutes before the show begins.