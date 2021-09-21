St. Helena's Larry and Dot Varland celebrate 60 years of marriage

Larry and Dot Varland celebrated 60 years of marriage on Aug. 26. They were married in Livingston, Montana in the church featured in the film "A River Runs Through It."

The Varlands moved with their two small boys, Scott and Todd, to St. Helena in 1967. Larry had a coaching and teaching job at St. Helena High School. He was recruited by his high school and college coach, George McCormick. Larry was a counselor at the high school and a teacher at the Continuation High School, which was his true love. He retired in 1997.

Dot worked for the Napa County Office of Education as a teacher's aide, and when her boys went to college she did also. She retired in 1999 as the Head Teacher at Yountville Preschool.

Since retiring they have enjoyed many vacations and watching their six granddaughters (two sets of twins) in their athletic pursuits and horse endeavors. One granddaughter is featured in Amazon Web Services-Innovators.