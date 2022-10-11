 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helena's Meuse Gallery presents new Simon Bull exhibit

  • Updated
Crater Lake

Simon Bull's painting of Crater Lake will be on display as part of the "Up North" exhibit at Meuse Gallery.

 Submitted photo

St. Helena's Meuse Gallery presents "Up North," a new exhibition by Simon Bull running from Oct. 15 through Nov. 12. 

The community is invited to an opening reception with wine and catered light bites from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Meuse, 1331 Main St.

"Everyone loves a good road trip, but for me, they are also a painting tour," Bull said in a statement. "The 'Up North' exhibition chronicles spectacular scenery and remarkable sights from my two northern excursions this summer. From dusty roadside scenes in Middletown, where hills bristled with burnt-out trees, to the hypnotizing blue of Crater Lake. Castle Rocks State Park, Black Butte off of Interstate 5, the towering redwoods along the coast, and finally Point Reyes, where I painted the old Pierce Point ranch and its ancient cypresses in the early morning light."

Bull is a British-born artist now residing in California. He has enjoyed international success for his art and was the official artist of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, the National Cherry Blossom Festival, and the Winter Olympics.

