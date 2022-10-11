St. Helena's Meuse Gallery presents new Simon Bull exhibit

St. Helena's Meuse Gallery presents "Up North," a new exhibition by Simon Bull running from Oct. 15 through Nov. 12.
The community is invited to an opening reception with wine and catered light bites from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Meuse, 1331 Main St.
"Everyone loves a good road trip, but for me, they are also a painting tour," Bull said in a statement. "The 'Up North' exhibition chronicles spectacular scenery and remarkable sights from my two northern excursions this summer. From dusty roadside scenes in Middletown, where hills bristled with burnt-out trees, to the hypnotizing blue of Crater Lake. Castle Rocks State Park, Black Butte off of Interstate 5, the towering redwoods along the coast, and finally Point Reyes, where I painted the old Pierce Point ranch and its ancient cypresses in the early morning light."
Bull is a British-born artist now residing in California. He has enjoyed international success for his art and was the official artist of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, the National Cherry Blossom Festival, and the Winter Olympics.
People are also reading…
10 painting tools you actually need
Here's what you should always have on hand
“One of the easiest things to remember about paint tools is that you get what you pay for,” says Lou Manfredini, a home expert for Ace Hardware. “The biggest mistake I see homeowners make is that they buy cheap tools that don’t give them good results, or they buy cheap paint — then they end up with a poor finished product.”
Here are some of Manfredini’s favorite must-have paint products for a flawless finish. We’ve broken it down into three categories: the 10 painting tools everyone should own, four that will help with necessary wall repairs and the five painting products you can probably do without.
Wall cleaner
You want to work with a clean surface, since a dirty wall could prevent the paint from adhering or cause the paint to bubble.
“I like to use a classic cleaner, Spic and Span, with a little bit of water and a sponge to get any surface dirt off the walls before I paint,” says Manfredini.
Rollers
A standard 9-inch roller with a synthetic core and ³⁄8-inch nap is a classic. “Test the core: Take your thumb and index finger, and push down on each side on the end of the roller. You shouldn’t be able to close that opening,” says Manfredini. “Ace and Shur-Line both make quality roller covers. Mini paint roller frames are also convenient for working around small spaces.”
Brushes
A 2 ½-inch angled brush was made for painting trim and cutting in.
Look for quality brands like Wooster, Purdy and Benjamin Moore.
Painter’s tape
While purchasing a quality painter’s tape like 3M or FrogTape is important, it’s more about how you apply it. Once it’s on the wall, run a damp rag over the edge to create a seal. Pay attention to the release dates or when the tape needs to come off by; it varies from 15 to 30 days.
Cloth dropcloths
“Sure, it’s a little more expensive to buy canvas, but if you’re going to take on a painting job, you’ll have these for the rest of your life,” says Manfredini.
“Get the 4-foot-wide runner length to use near the walls.”
Clear plastic bucket
It’s easier to pour paint into these containers than to work from a quart or gallon.
Roller extension pole
An extendable 2-foot roller extension should work in most spaces, but keep the height of your ceiling in mind when shopping for supplies.
Sturdy ladder
A standard 6-foot aluminum or fiberglass ladder that fits your weight specifications (don’t forget that you need to add on approximately how much you’ll be carrying up it) is a good investment piece.
Roller trays
Instead of metal, buy a heavy-duty plastic tray. They’re rigid, but when you go to clean them, the latex paint doesn’t stick and comes right off.
Touch-up tool
For quick paint touch-ups around the house, invest in the Shur-Line Touch Up Painter, available at hardware stores.
“If your walls take a lot of abuse, this little gadget holds extra paint for easy touch-ups,” says Manfredini.
4 tools for wall repairs
Pre-mixed spackling
It works for most patching jobs and nail holes. Look for DAP Fast ‘n Final or Drydex, since both dry quickly and are easy for novice painters to use. Drydex is especially cool, because it goes on pink and then turns white when it’s dry, so you never have to guess.
You’ll also want caulk for filling in gaps between the walls and trim.
Putty knife and taping knife
Skip the 7-in-1 tool. Instead, you’ll want a 2-inch putty knife and a 6-inch-wide taping knife, both with flexible blades. They’ll help you patch cracks and apply joint compound.
Fiber mesh tape
Ideal for covering larger holes; look for versions from Hyde, Purdy or Shur-Line.
Flexible sanding sponges
A medium- and a fine-grit sponge can handle most jobs. “If you don’t want to make a lot of dust by sanding, skip the sandpaper and smooth your spackle out with a damp sponge and warm water,” says Manfredini. “It will get the job done with zero dust.”
5 painting tools to skip
Paint key
You don’t need a special tool to open your paint cans; a standard flat-head screwdriver works just fine.
Plastic tube to cover a wet roller
If you’re done painting for the day but want to pick it back up tomorrow, cover the roller in plastic wrap, then throw it into a plastic bag with an airtight seal.
Plastic tray liners
These aren’t necessary if you get a quality hard plastic paint tray. Plus, it’s less wasteful if you don’t throw away a plastic liner each time you paint.
Paint pads
Skip these, unless you’re using it to paint behind hard-to-reach areas like a toilet tank or radiator.
Anything with paint in the handle
“Any gadget that sucks paint up into its handle is a nightmare to use and to clean. In the time it takes to refill it, you could already be painting,” says Manfredini.