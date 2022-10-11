St. Helena's Meuse Gallery presents new Simon Bull exhibit

"Everyone loves a good road trip, but for me, they are also a painting tour," Bull said in a statement. "The 'Up North' exhibition chronicles spectacular scenery and remarkable sights from my two northern excursions this summer. From dusty roadside scenes in Middletown, where hills bristled with burnt-out trees, to the hypnotizing blue of Crater Lake. Castle Rocks State Park, Black Butte off of Interstate 5, the towering redwoods along the coast, and finally Point Reyes, where I painted the old Pierce Point ranch and its ancient cypresses in the early morning light."