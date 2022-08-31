St. Helena's Nicolas and Socorro DeLuna celebrate 50th anniversary

More than 400 family and friends gathered Saturday in St. Helena to toast the 50-year wedding anniversary of Nicolas and Socorro DeLuna.

Fittingly for this sprawling, fun-loving Mexican-American family, the toast was with tequila, not champagne.

Big parties are nothing new for the DeLunas, whose Aug. 26, 1972 wedding ceremony in Rutherford was witnessed by 300 guests, with 1,500 attending a reception at the Napa Valley Expo.

“When people hear about a DeLuna party they get excited,” said Rafael Aguilera-DeLuna, the couple’s eldest grandson. “There are no small DeLuna parties.”

Family members from as far away as Idaho and San Diego attended Saturday’s anniversary party. It was the first major get-together in a few years for the DeLunas, who typically held annual family reunions before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Socorro is retired from a career as a dispatcher at the St. Helena Police Department. Nicolas, known as Nico, has worked as a record promoter and a radio DJ and still hosts a Spanish-language show on KVON-AM 1440.

When the couple met at a dance at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Napa, Nico was working for the family business in Rutherford. Called La Luna Handy Store at the time and now known as La Luna Market, the store was a de facto community center where people could send a money order or get help arranging doctor’s appointments and funerals.

The couple married very young when they were both in their teens, but they proved to be a good match. Nico said Socorro “keeps me in check” when he gets a little too intense, and Socorro said they’re both able to “look the other way” when one of them finds fault with the other.

“We’ve always tried to spend as much time together as we can, no matter what,” Nico said. “That’s really helped us a lot. I just love being with her, and I can’t see my life without her.”

Socorro credited "faith and family" for their success together and recalled the advice of another long-married couple: "Don't fall out of love at the same time."

"As long as one of you is still in love, that's all it takes to hold and help you through whatever you're going through," she said.

“We wouldn’t be together after 50 years had we not had the support of our family,” Socorro added. “When we did have (problems) they would all pray on it, but they never interfered.”

There was “never a dull moment” growing up a DeLuna, with the house typically full of aunts, uncles and cousins, said daughter Gloria DeLuna, one of the couple's daughters.

“As big as our family is, we’re very united,” Gloria said. “That’s something our grandparents instilled in (my parents), and they continue to instill in all of us.”

Rafael Aguilera-DeLuna remembers the couple taking their grandkids on annual family vacations, whether it was to the beach or to the snow.

What keeps a couple together for 50 years?

“Maybe tequila,” Gloria DeLuna said with a laugh. “I think that helped for sure. But they’re also very religious people who pray together. It works.”

Nico’s brother, Abel DeLuna, said the couple spend a lot of time together, celebrate family milestones together, and respect each other.

“They’ve been in St. Helena almost all their lives, so everybody knows them,” he said. “Whenever people need help, they are there.”

Socorro and Nico were touched by all the work that went into Saturday’s lavish celebration.

“It was overwhelming and humbling to see how many people helped with this,” Socorro said. “People kept saying, ‘You’ve always been there for us, and now it’s our turn.’ We felt so much love.”