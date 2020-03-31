St. Helena's Nimbus Arts cancels NIMBASH

Nimbus Arts has canceled its annual NIMBASH fundraiser, which had been scheduled for May 9.

"This year we have made the difficult decision to cancel NIMBASH 2020 and put our immediate efforts into supporting our community, artists and staff, and our longer-term efforts into making NIMBASH 2021 the best ever," Nimbus Arts Executive Director Jamie Graff told supporters in an email.

"While our brick-and-mortar studios are closed, Nimbus remains committed to connecting to our community through art, especially during challenging times like these," Graff said. "Our artists and staff are designing and creating a wide variety of free art projects and making them available online. We are also providing 'art kits' that are available for sale through our online store for pick-up."

The kits are available at NimbusArts.org.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the statewide shelter-at-home order have forced the cancellation of all large gatherings.