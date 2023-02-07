FOR THE STAR
Nimbus Arts invites artists to submit their work to the 14th annual Nimbash fundraiser.
This interactive arty-party, food and wine experience and auction returns to Charles Krug Winery on May 13. More than 300 guests from the Napa Valley, San Francisco Bay Area and beyond attend this annual sold-out event. Nimbash is a commission-based auction, with a percentage of art sales going to the artist.
This year's art submissions will go through Entrythingy, an online platform for calls to artists. The work will be juried by a panel to be included in this year’s event.
Artists can receive up to 50% of the final sale price of their work while still supporting a dynamic local art center.
• Chandra Cerrito, art consultant and curator
Since 2004, Chandra Cerrito/Art Advisors has provided artworks for corporate, heath care and hospitality spaces throughout Northern California. As a public art adviser, Cerrito has also worked with developers, property owners and cities to manage over 50 public art projects and develop public art policy.
• Matt Rogers, artist and Nimbus Arts board member
Rogers is a lifelong resident of California, painter and art collector. He has an accomplished exhibition record with Caldwell Snyder Gallery. His commitment to the supporting local arts extends to being a Nimbus Arts board member.
• Nancy Willis, artist and curator
Willis has lived in worked in the Napa Valley for 30 years. Her painting practice extends out into the community through curatorial projects and teaching. Her work often brings global concerns back into local community through exhibitions like CONFLICT ZONE and public events.
Photos: Napa Valley's NIMBASH 2018 "Arty Party" celebration
"Traveler #1 Un Dia" by Joseph Carl Close at NIMBASH 2018
The sculpture entitled "Traveler #1 Un Dia" by Joseph Carl Close was one of the art pieces on display at NIMBASH 2018, the fundraiser for Nimbus Arts held on Saturday.
Tom Stockwell, Star
"Bottled Gold" living scupture at NIMBASH 2018
The living sculpture entitled "Bottled Gold" greeted attendees at the NIMBASH 2018 celebration and fundraiser in St. Helena on Saturday, May 12.
Tom Stockwell, Star
Dressing for NIMBASH 2018 in the Napa Valley
A traditional part of the NIMBASH 2018 "Arty Party" celebration and fundraiser is to dress for the occasion.
Tom Stockwell, Star
"Marion.net" by Monte Brill at NIMBASH 2018
The art piece "Marion.net" carried her cellphone throughout the NIMBASH 2018 "Arty Party" celebration and fundraiser on Saturday in St. Helena. Her reception during the event was excellent.
Tom Stockwell, Star
Vacation in a suitcase at the Napa Valley NIMBASH 2018 "Arty Party"
The theme of the 2018 NIMBASH "Arty Party" was WANDERLUST, inviting attendees to get lost in the desire to explore and wander in the experience of art. This valice contained momentos from an imagined tropical vacation.
Tom Stockwell, Star
Ceramic painting at NIMBASH 2018 in St. Helena
NIMBASH 2018 held interactive activities for attendees, including the opportunity to create ceramics.
Tom Stockwell, Star
"Custom painted cow" at NIMBASH 2018 in St. Helena
The opportunity to bid on a custom painted cow was one of the attractions for bid at the NIMBASH 2018 "Arty Party" in St. Helena on May 12.
Tom Stockwell, Star
Ceramic plate sculptures at Napa Valley's NIMBASH 2018 celebration
NBC Pottery displayed one-of-a-kind ceramic plate sculptures at the 2018 NIMBASH "Arty Party" celebration on May 12.
Tom Stockwell, Star
"The Village on the Hill" by Quinn Scheibal at NIMBASH 2018
Quinn Scheibal's "The Village on the Hill" art/sculpture combined the elements of found wood with the colors and textures of the Napa Valley. It was just one item for the silent auction at NIMBASH 2018 on May 12.
Tom Stockwell, Star
"Painter Head" by Jami Ray at NIMBASH 2018 in the Napa Valley
The deep colors of "Painter Head" and the cartoon-like caricature revealed a quiet humor by Jami Ray. It was one of the art pieces offered in the silent auctions at NIMBASH 2018 in St. Helena on May 12.
Tom Stockwell, Star
Maria May's "Ndzhou" at NIMBASH 2018 in the Napa Valley
Tom Stockwell, Star
Attendees at NIMBASH 2018's "Arty Party" in St. Helena
Seeing and "being seen" was all a part of the NIMBASH 2018 "Arty Party" celebration and fundraiser in St. Helena on May 12.
Tom Stockwell, Star
Memorializing NIMBASH 2018 in St. Helena
Sculptures, and paintings were not the only thing on display at NIMBASH 2018 in St. Helena on May 12. Individuals sporting cameras were scattered around the grounds, ensuring that the attendees of the "Arty Party" in their myriad costumes might be captured for future display.
Tom Stockwell, Star
Dressed for success at NIMBASH 2018 "Arty Party" in St. Helena
The artistic care of dressing for the "Arty Party" at NIMBASH 2018's celebration and fundraiser could not be overstated.
Tom Stockwell, Star
Setting the scene for the live auction at NIMBASH 2018's "Arty Party" in St. Helena
The evening’s featured event at NIMBASH 2018 began with an art fashion show by the Ehlers Society, followed by a live auction showcasing the works of artists, travel packages, and wine lots.
Tom Stockwell, Star
The rhythm of the "Arty Party" at NIMBASH 2018 in St. Helena
Musicians played continually during the interactive "Arty Party" at the NIMBASH 2018 celebration and fundraiser on May 12.
Tom Stockwell, Star
Colorful dress with birdnest tiara at NIMBASH 2018 "Arty Party" in St. Helena
NIMBASH 2018, the interactive "Arty Party" fundraiser and celebration encouraged attendees to dress in creative and sometimes "outrageous" garments. This attendee wore a beautiful dress with a birdnest tiara, while carefully carrying an hour devour across the grounds.
Tom Stockwell, Star
