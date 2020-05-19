St. Helena's Oak Avenue Catering offers Sunday Community Dinner

Oak Avenue Catering proprietors Shannon and Christina Kelly are offering their Sunday Community Dinner on May 24 for $20 a person.
The menu includes:
Choice of Pork or Chicken Souvlaki served with Tzatziki and lemon, with vegetarian skewers available on request;
The meal also includes fresh Pita bread, rice pilaf with apricots, almonds and parsley; Spanakopita Hand Pie; Greek Spinach Salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled red onion, Kalamata olives and feta cheese with red wine herb vinaigrette; and Greek Mizithropitakia, which is a honey cheese tart with candied pistachios.
Additions include: Greek Waffle Fries with Feta and Tzatziki for $4 per person and a whole lemon olive oil cake for $10.
To place your community dinner order, please call and leave a message at 963-9278 or email directly to info@oakavenuecatering.com. Pre-Orders are accepted via phone or email through 4 p.m., Saturday, May 23. Pre-payment is required at time of order.
Pickup is available through the Oak Avenue Catering office, located at 1314 Oak Ave., St. Helena, between 4-7 p.m. Free delivery within St. Helena available.
