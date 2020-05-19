St. Helena's Oak Avenue Catering offers Sunday Community Dinner

St. Helena's Oak Avenue Catering offers Sunday Community Dinner

{{featured_button_text}}
Food from Tiny Greek Islands

A plate of pork and vegetable souvlaki, stuffed tomato, spanakopita, imam bayildi, garbanzo patty (pithia) and Greek salad.

 Martha Blanchfield photo

Oak Avenue Catering proprietors Shannon and Christina Kelly are offering their Sunday Community Dinner on May 24 for $20 a person.

The menu includes:

Choice of Pork or Chicken Souvlaki served with Tzatziki and lemon, with vegetarian skewers available on request;

The meal also includes fresh Pita bread, rice pilaf with apricots, almonds and parsley; Spanakopita Hand Pie; Greek Spinach Salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled red onion, Kalamata olives and feta cheese with red wine herb vinaigrette; and Greek Mizithropitakia, which is a honey cheese tart with candied pistachios.

Additions include: Greek Waffle Fries with Feta and Tzatziki for $4 per person and a whole lemon olive oil cake for $10.

To place your community dinner order, please call and leave a message at 963-9278 or email directly to info@oakavenuecatering.com. Pre-Orders are accepted via phone or email through 4 p.m., Saturday, May 23. Pre-payment is required at time of order.

Pickup is available through the Oak Avenue Catering office, located at 1314 Oak Ave., St. Helena, between 4-7 p.m. Free delivery within St. Helena available.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News