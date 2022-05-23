St. Helena's Robert Louis Stevenson Museum hosts annual Treasure Hunt

Avast! The time has come to walk the plank and find the treasure!

Join the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum on Saturday, May 28 for the annual Treasure Hunt. Inspired by Stevenson’s pirate classic "Treasure Island," this is your family’s chance to hunt for clues and find the treasure.

The annual treasure hunt is a walkable hunt around downtown St. Helena beginning at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum next to the St. Helena Public Library. Clues are available in both English and Spanish.

Pirate costumes are encouraged. A pirate-themed art project will also be happening during the treasure hunt at the museum.

The first three families to solve the clues and find the treasure will be awarded a special prize. All participants will be able to have a piece of the treasure.

Participating pirates must be accompanied by an adult. Children cannot be left unattended.