St. Helena's Street Piano returns to Lyman Park

That piano was damaged beyond repair by a vandal in 2018. Ryan found the current one at St. Helena Primary School. This time music and choir director Alba Gonzalez-Arredondo recruited a few of her students to paint it.

Ryan said he was recently given a third piano that’s next in line in case something happens to the current one.

Then-Mayor Alan Galbraith was a big supporter of the project when Ryan launched it in 2017. He recalls "it took a village" to move the project forward, with help from then-planners Noah Housh and Lilly Bianco and support from then-Police Chief Bill Imboden.

"Then there are the volunteers involved in acquiring the piano, moving the piano, painting the piano, tuning the piano, making a base for the piano, storing the piano, and, not unimportantly, providing funds for the project," Galbraith said. "Let us especially admire the handiwork of the talented student painters who decorated the piano now before us.

"As we look back and look forward, what mostly comes to mind is the joy the piano brings to players and listeners alike. This makes for some of the best people photography in the city."