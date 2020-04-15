St. Helena's Tra Vigne Pizzeria supplies kits for home cooking

Every Friday evening, chef Nash Cognetti gives away his secrets to the world on Facebook Live.
But Cognetti, who’s been selling kits to make popular Tra Vigne Pizzeria dishes in your home kitchen during the shelter-at-home order, doesn’t quite see it that way.
“No secrets,” Cognetti said minutes before broadcasting a risotto-making lesson. (The trick? Never stop stirring.)
“I teach people that I can cook for a living,” he said. “That’s my job, whether you’re an employee at the catering company or a line cook here. So there are no secrets. I want people to do this successfully.”
“We didn’t think this was going to last as long as it’s lasted. We figured for two weeks we’d send everyone home with pizza kits and then they’d be back in the restaurant. But now it’s become a thing,” said Cynthia Ariosta, who handles marketing and community outreach for the restaurant and holds the camera during Cognetti’s video demonstrations.
“Thing” might be an understatement, with Cognetti’s 39-minute pizza-making lesson accumulating 4,400 views. His mozzarella al minuto and risotto lessons, also available on Tra Vigne’s Facebook page, have racked up almost 3,000.
This week Tra Vigne is selling tiramisu kits in preparation for Friday’s lesson. They’re also continuing to sell pizza, mozzarella and risotto kits.
With tiramisu up next and gnocchi on deck the following week, what’s Cognetti’s favorite dish to make?
“That’s an impossible question,” he said before eventually settling on carbonara, which he added has “followed me throughout my culinary travels.”
The pizzeria is also offering delivery to St. Helena, Calistoga, Yountville, Angwin and (once a week) Napa. The strategy has kept many of the restaurant’s employees working at a time when many restaurants are closed or operating on skeleton crews.
It’s also makes practical sense from a business standpoint because it keeps the pizzeria “at top of mind” among its patrons, Ariosta said.
“A lot of restaurants closed figuring it was only going to be two weeks,” she said. “But it’s hard to get your momentum back when you reopen after this long.”
